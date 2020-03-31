What you need to know
- Massively popular quiz app HQ Trivia is back!
- HQ Trivia was once dubbed "millennial Jeopardy" and allowed users to take part in interactive quizzes to win cash prizes.
- The company was forced to close after an acquisition fell through, but now it has returned!
Popular quiz app HQ Trivia, once dubbed as "millennial Jeopardy" is back, just six weeks after announcing the company was closing for good.
Back in February HQ Trivia was forced to close, after a deal to acquire the app fell through. From that report:
HQ Trivia, the popular smartphone game that was once dubbed "Millenial Jeopardy", is being shut down for good after the developer went out of business. This, according to CNN, after a failed acquisition by an investment banking firm. The company officially shut its doors today, February 14, 2020, laying off all 25 employees and taking the future of live trivia gaming with it.
Now, however, it seems that HQ Trivia is back! As reported by The Verge:
HQ Trivia is being resurrected just a little over one month after co-founder Rus Yusupov announced that the app was shutting down.
A push notification went out to HQ Trivia players letting them know a new game will go live tonight at 9PM ET. The notification was followed by a tweet by co-founder Rus Yusupov confirming the return.
A source close to the company confirmed to The Verge the app is officially back, meaning this isn't just a one-off event. Episodes will begin to air more regularly in the future, but the schedule is currently up in the air as things are figured out. The company has been acquired by a private investor who has asked not to be named, the source also confirmed.
It looks like HQ Trivia finally got an acquisition sorted, and has now returned. The app went live at 9 pm eastern on March 30, and is now available to download on iOS and Google Play. As mentioned the app features live Trivia, epic multiplayer games and the chance to win real cash prizes.
Guess who's back
HQ Trivia
"Millenial Jeopardy" returns.
Take part in live game shows, answer questions and win real cash!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Charge your iPhone quickly with the Anker PowerWave II Stand
Anker's wireless charging stand is fast, effective, and charges vertically or horizontally.
Zoom's pre-installation script workaround in macOS 'very shady'
In another blow to Zoom's security and privacy record, it has emerged that Zoom has some "very shady" methods for installing itself on your Mac.
The new Fitbit Charge 4 brings built-in GPS to your wrist for just $150
The Fitbit Charge 4 is the first new product to be released since Fitbit’s announced acquisition with Google, and while it’s a fairly minor update, the Charge 3 foundation was already really solid. From built-in GPS, Activity Zone Minutes, and more, here’s what’s new!
Get your sweat on in the comfort of your own home with these accessories
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important. If you find yourself wanting to get your workout on in the comfort of your own home, check out our favorite fitness accessories for working out at home.