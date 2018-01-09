If you've been playing HQ Trivia, then you know just how difficult it is to reach the end of each quiz and win that cold hard cash. If you're tired of your HQ account reading $0, you've come to the right place. With some brain power, a little bit of luck, and the following tips and tricks, hopefully, you'll be cashing in on your trivia obsession soon! Turn notifications on

HQ Trivia goes live twice a day, and if you want to win money, you're going to have to play. If you have notifications for HQ Trivia enabled, the app will let you know when the game is about to start, so you can drop everything you're doing and play along. Don't miss out on a single game, go to Settings > Notifications > HQ and ensure you have your notifications enabled. Invite people for extra lives

I know we have all been bombarded with game invites in the past and it can be annoying, but extra lives in HQ can really help you out. Get a question wrong and normally you're eliminated; however, extra lives keep you in the game so you can continue answering questions and try to win the cash. Invite everyone you know to play the game and tell them to use your referral code (your HQ username) while signing up! Play in groups

If you have been watching a lot of the social media videos of people playing HQ around Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, you'll notice they almost all have one thing in common — lots of people play together. HQ uses a general trivia format, meaning the questions are from a wide range of topics and don't follow any sort of theme. They say two brains are better than one, so grab a friend, drag your coworkers into your obsession, or even spend some time with your family and play HQ together to increase your chance that someone around you knows the answer. The great thing about playing in groups is if you come to a question that no one knows the answer to, you can diversify your answers. Play in a big enough group, and this method can get someone to the final question more often than you would think. Play on Sunday While I play every game I possibly can, I realize that not everyone can drop what they are doing twice a day to answer questions. If you do have to miss games, try to never miss Sunday because that's when they have the biggest pot of money. Also, keep an eye out for special holiday games where HQ can dole out large sums of money. The bigger the prize, the bigger your cut of the money will be when you win! Check out HQ Trivia on Twitter for updates

We're listening to your issues - our ongoing bug fixes are esp. focused on a few:



😭 Wrongful elimination

😶 Questions not appearing

💔 Extra Lives disappearing



Your issues are our mission, fixes & updates coming soon! 🙏 — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) January 9, 2018