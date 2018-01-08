HQ Trivia has blown up in the past few months and it shows no signs of slowing down. With hundreds of thousands — sometimes over million — people using the popular live game show app, the potential payouts seem to be increasing! With so many people playing the game, lots of questions have surfaced about how it all works, and I'm here to help. Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about HQ Trivia! What is HQ Trivia?

HQ Trivia is a live trivia game show that you can play on your phone or tablet by downloading the HQ Trivia app. Once the game starts, the host of that game (they change hosts pretty often) will appear on your screen and start talking. Usually, they crack a few jokes, explain the rules very briefly, and then start asking you (and the hundreds of thousands of other people) questions. The question along with the three potential answers will pop up on your screen, tap on the answer you want to choose, and if you get it right you move on to the next question. If you answer all 12 questions correctly you will win money. What time does HQ Trivia go live? Typically, HQ Trivia goes live twice a day on weekdays — 3 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET — and usually just once each day on the weekend — 9 p.m. ET. Make sure you know what time HQ goes live in your time zone, so you don't miss out. If you load the app at any time, it should tell you what time the next game is scheduled to go live. You'll notice in the picture above, it tells me the next game is at 2 p.m. central time, so I know when I can launch the app and play! Sometimes they will have surprise games at different times, so be sure to have app notifications turned on for HQ! What countries can play HQ Trivia? The HQ Trivia app is worldwide, so you should be able to play it no matter where you reside; however, it is geared towards an American audience. The prize money is always in USD and there are often quite a few questions that are American-centric. There is a U.K. version of the app that just launched, which runs games every Monday and Wednesday at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. U.K. time. The U.K. version features questions more specific to the U.K. culture and history. As of right now, it has smaller payouts, but a much smaller audience as well. What do I need to play HQ Trivia? You need an iOS or Android device. iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets call all download the HQ Trivia app! How do I get rid of the chat?

HQ Trivia has a chat room on the bottom of the screen that allows users to type messages to everyone in the room. Unfortunately, with so many people playing and typing, it's nearly impossible to actually read the messages, and it's mostly a distraction. You can get rid of the chat by swiping right on it at any point during the game, so you can focus on the questions better. How do I get money?

If you're lucky enough to answer all 12 questions correctly, you will win your share of the prize money. When you win, the money will be added to your HQ account, which can be connected to a PayPal account of your choice. You have to have at least $20 to be able to transfer the money from HQ into your PayPal, so you'll most likely need to win a few times before you'll have the moolah! How do I get an extra life?