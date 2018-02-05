Early last year, HTC debuted its first virtual reality headset, the HTC Vive. With the intention of providing high-quality experiences to the masses, the headset has emerged as a consumer favorite as of late.
Whether you're just starting out with the platform or been rocking a headset since launch, we've compiled the best tips and tricks to take your experience that extra bit forward. From buyer's guides, tutorials and troubleshooting, we're sure to cover your needs!
Meet the HTC Vive
While HTC has previously targeted its efforts towards phones and mobile devices, the HTC Vive is a step away from the company's well-established roots. The HTC Vive is the firm's first attempt at a virtual reality headset, which combines existing desktop VR with room-scale motion. This gives players a full-body experience, providing one-to-one tracking of the headset and two controllers. Unlike cheaper VR alternatives, the HTC Vive sits among the most premium of virtual reality experiences.
If you're new to the HTC Vive, this is where you should start! From the obtaining a VR headset to warnings for potential buyers, here's what you need to know!
If you've got your hands on the HTC Vive, it's time to get it set up! While the included quick-start guide will help you jump straight into virtual reality, it manages to gloss over a few aspects of more advanced setup. From headset adjustments to base station mounting, the HTC Vive is best when tailored to you and your surroundings.
If you're looking to fine tune your HTC Vive setup for the best possible experience, look no further!
SteamVR
SteamVR is an extension of the Steam platform – a digital games distribution service that has emerged to be a central hub for PC gaming.With the launch of the HTC Vive, HTC and Valve have come together to create a similar platform for virtual reality. This gives the HTC Vive a consistent library and storefront, simplifying virtual reality into a more user-friendly experience. SteamVR also introduces dozens of new features for the headset, which aim to make your VR experience just that extra bit more enjoyable.
To a closer look into what Steam VR offers, follow the links below!
Room Scale
What content?
There are currently hundreds of games available for the HTC Vive via the SteamVR platform. From smaller tech demos to full-fledged titles, there's an ever-growing range of titles for fans of any genre. If you're stuck when it comes to picking some interesting titles, we've brought together the best games and apps currently available for the HTC Vive!
Accessories
While the HTC Vive includes all the items you need to play most virtual reality title, there's also a growing market for additional accessories. From standard game controllers to dedicated peripherals, there's a varied range of add-ons available which each add their own unique flairs to VR experiences.
Make sure to take a look at our top accessories below!
Best PCs for VR
Troubleshooting
While the HTC Vive is arguably one of the best virtual reality experiences to date, anyone who owns one will admit they're not perfect. With the headset launching earlier this year alongside the SteamVR platform, there are still a number of small hitches that users face on a daily basis.
We've brought together some of the most common issues that can affect today's HTC Vive users and the fixes to complement them!
Quick tips
After laying down the cash for a high-end PC and an HTC Vive, it's likely you're looking to get as much value from your purchase. If you're looking for new ways to improve your virtual reality sessions, we've brought together various tips for all virtual reality users.
From portability, optimization or general care, here's what you need to try to enhance your experience!
