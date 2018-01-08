That new headset is called the Vive Pro, and instead of replacing the original Vive it will exist as a "prosumer" option for people who want the best possible experience.

These are the big, important changes you should care about:

Resolution: The Vive Pro packs a 2880 x 1600 resolution display, offering 615ppi to eliminate Screen Door Effect.

The Vive Pro packs a 2880 x 1600 resolution display, offering 615ppi to eliminate Screen Door Effect. Dual cameras: The front of this headset now has a pair of cameras for developers to play in augmented reality as well as virtual reality.

The front of this headset now has a pair of cameras for developers to play in augmented reality as well as virtual reality. Audio: Dual microphones on the headset help with noise cancellation for online play, but the headset is also packing a lighter, sleeker version of HTC's Deluxe Audio Strap, so headphones are a stock option now.

Dual microphones on the headset help with noise cancellation for online play, but the headset is also packing a lighter, sleeker version of HTC's Deluxe Audio Strap, so headphones are a stock option now. Trackable Space: The HTC Vive sensors and software can now track a 10ft x 10ft cube.

All combined, these improvements make the Vive Pro an impressive competitor in the current VR space. HTC's boast of improved ergonomics with the tweaked headset design sound promising given how much nicer the headset already felt with the Deluxe Audio Strap onboard.

HTC also announced a slim WiGig adapter for the Vive. It's a separate accessory to enable fully wireless VR, with interference-free 60GHz communication.

There's no talk about pricing right now, but HTC promises there will be a head-mounted display (HMD) replacement plan for current Vive owners later this quarter. Full Vive Pro retail kits available later this year, and the Vive wireless adapter is expected to be available in Q3 of this year.

Expect a full hands-on from us soon, but in the mean time share you thoughts in the comments!