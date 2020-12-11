Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over bu that doesn't mean the deals are. Today only, Woot is running a huge sale on MacBook and iPad devices on sale in open-box condition with prices starting as low as $299.99. Though open-box models aren't sealed, they're oftentimes just as unused as any brand new product out there.

Apart from paying full price, the main thing you miss out on by choosing an open-box model is the full Apple warranty. That being said, all of the devices in this sale have between 60 and 120 days of warranty attached, often from Apple itself. We've seen these sales sell out quickly in the past, and some models are already gone, so if you're interested you'll want to pick one up sooner than later.

Woot's sale has several different models of MacBook computers in stock currently, all of which are recent models from 2019 or 2020. The most affordable open-box model on sale today is the early 2020 MacBook Air on sale from $869.99. It features a 13-inch Retina display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

If you have more in your budget to spend on a computer today, the most recent 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD is now on sale from $2,269.99 at Woot. That's quite a discount from its $2,799 retail price and even beats its current Amazon sale price by almost $250.

Meanwhile, various configurations of the Apple iPad are on sale from $299.99 currently, including 2018, 2019, and the latest 2020 versions of the tablet as well as iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The discounted iPad mini has already sold out.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.