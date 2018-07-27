Every once in a while a photo app or trend comes along that takes social media by storm. Take, for example, two years ago, when the Snapchat dog filters first peaked in popularity and you couldn't go on a single dating app without seeing a girl with a set of ears or a digital flower crown grinning back at you. There have been apps like Meitu that focus on kawaii-ing your face, or even apps that can smooth, tweak, and remove all your flaws (Facetune, anyone?), but most recently the internet has been on a nostalgia kick. And you can partially thank an app called Huji Cam.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 30, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Lately we've noticed something happening on Selena Gomez's social feeds. Her newest photos have a kind of lens flare and antiquated quality that we haven't seen since, well, disposable and instant cameras. Turns out that Gomez and a whole bunch of other Insta-stars are using a new app called Huji Cam that literally replicates the kind of photos you'd get with a throwaway camera. According to the app, 'Huji Cam makes your moments as precious as the feelings of analog film with old memories.' In fact, the Huji Cam viewfinder actually looks a lot like an old-school Fujifilm disposable camera (though the app's developers are quick to point out they are not affiliated with Fujifilm in any way). (Hello Giggles)

Now Gomez has the largest following on Instagram out of anyone on the planet (a whopping 139 million. That's a little over 3 times the population of Canada, to put things into perspective), so it's no surprise that once she started uploading pictures through Huji, people had to follow in her footsteps. Now the app has blown up and become incredibly popular on social media with the #hujicam hashtag reaching nearly half a million posts in a couple of weeks.

Is it just me or is Instagram starting to look like it's 1998? My feed is full of retro-looking, grainy images with light streaks that look like they were taken on old school disposable cameras, date stamp and all... Did they really go through the trouble of using an actual disposable camera, developing film at the local CVS, then scanning, then uploading it to Instagram? Of course not. Like everything these days, there's an app for that. (Elle Magazine)