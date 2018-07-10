Remember how much we all loved Wii Sports? If Nintendo ever wanted to revive the beloved franchise, no one would complain, but given that they haven't let out so much as a whisper about such plans, Konami is doing their best to fill the gap on the Nintendo Switch with Hyper Sports R. I went hands-on with Hyper Sports R at E3 2018 and learned about the basic structure of the game, as well as got a slight idea of how it might, eventually, play. What is Hyper Sports R?

Hyper Sports R is an upcoming sports collection game for Nintendo Switch that uses motion controls for players to compete across a variety of events. You can also use button controls, if motion controls aren't for you. The game consists of a Campaign where you recruit athletes and compete in various events, but also has a Quick Play mode. You can perfect your craft alone, or invite up to three other friends to join you and compete against one another. How do I play?

For each event, you can select a character to play as (no word yet on if characters have stats that make them better at some events than others or not) and then compete either using motion controls or buttons. For example, in the 100m Dash, you can either pump your arms like you're running to go fast, or mash the A button. Javelin, Long Jump, and Shot Put play very similarly, with timed button presses dictating how fast you run, where you stop, and when you jump or where you throw. What games have been confirmed for Hyper Sports R?

So far, the following events have been confirmed for Hyper Sports R: 100m Dash

Javelin

Shotput

Long Jump

Swimming

Beach Volleyball Is it fun to play?