Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition is out today for Nintendo Switch, serving as the first utterly complete version of the game. It includes all the hack and slash action we've come to expect from Hyrule Warriors, all the DLC such as Cia's Tale, Linkle's Tale, and the Saga of the Great Sea, and new costumes for both Link and Zelda based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's possible that there may be more DLC coming down the line, but for now, that's what's on the table. Don't worry if you've never touched Hyrule Warriors before. It's easy to get into this game; here's everything you need to know to play. See at Amazon How to play

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition is similar to the Dynasty Warriors series, a hack-and-slash where characters battle huge waves of enemies with powerful attacks. The focus of the game is on combat, though there is some exploration involved as characters discover items and enemies on the battlefield. As you fight, you will mow down smaller enemies and make your way toward larger bosses with stronger abilities. Items from elsewhere in the series make an appearance, such as the bow and bombs. In addition, each character has their own set of special abilities based on their powers in the games they are in. Characters have multiple basic attacks as well as a Special Attack, which can be used after filling up a gauge by defeating enemies and collecting Force Fragments. Another ability, Force Spirit, is accomplished similarly by filling up the character's Magic Bar. Force Spirit boosts the character's power and gives them an alternate Special Attack. Characters can augment their powers be equipping different weapons, which they can get through the story, Adventure Mode, or amiibo. Weapons will have different rarities and different strengths and abilities, and you can spend rupees in the game's hub menu to upgrade them further. If all that sounds complex and crazy, don't worry. Hyrule Warriors starts you out slowly with just Link and simple abilities with easy enemies to bring them down. It's worth paying attention to the tutorials early on and trying out the different moves you can do with different characters. Sure, it's a hack-and-slash, and there's nothing more satisfying than just mashing buttons to get through. But if you take the time to learn about each character as the game presents them, you'll have even more fun pulling off their best and most mayhem-inducing moves. Is there a story?

Hyrule Warriors contains a story mode called Legend Mode, which is divided into eighteen chapters set across Hyrule. In them, Hyrule Castle is under attack by an evil sorceress, and our heroes must get to the bottom of the situation. As you play through Legend Mode, you will experience the story and the unusual circumstances that brought the different characters together to fight. Progressing will unlock more characters to play as. Though scenarios at first must be played with certain characters, returning later in Free Mode will let you beat them with any unlocked character. There's also an Adventure Mode, which takes place on a grid shaped like the world from the original Legend of Zelda. Defeating enemies on each square of the grid and completing objectives gives you a rank for that square, allowing you to progress to the next one. Doing well in this mode will unlock weapons and other goodies. Another mode, Challenge Mode, offers specific, themed battles to complete. Finally, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition has a local co-op that allows you to play through the game with two people. With the game on the Nintendo Switch now, you can play local co-op from anywhere by using the Joy-Con controllers and the system in its handheld mode, or any controller combination you have! Can I be any character in The Legend of Zelda?

Hyrule Warriors doesn't include every character from Hyrule, but it does feature the biggest playable compilation of characters from the Zelda universe you've ever seen. And because it's the Definitive Edition, all DLC characters from the Wii U and 3DS versions are here too! Some of these characters are new to the series in Hyrule Warriors, such as the lady Link character Linkle. Here's every playable character you can unlock: Link

Impa

Sheik

Lana

Zelda

Ganondorf

Darunia

Ruto

Agitha

Midna

Zant

Fi

Ghirahim

Cia

Volga

Wizzro

Twili Midna

Young Link

Tingle

Ganon

Cucco

Linkle

Skull Kid

Toon Link

Tetra

King Daphnes

Medli

Marin

Toon Zelda

Ravio

Ravio