Hyrule Warriors is on its way to Nintendo Switch, bringing the same hack-and-slash action from the Wii U and 3DS to Nintendo's latest console. Maybe you're picking it up as a fan who just wants to play their favorite Warriors game on the go, or maybe you're brand new to this genre. Either way, here's a quick guide to what you can expect when Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition launches on May 18. Wait, what's a Warriors game?

Hyrule Warriors was developed by Koei Tecmo, creators of the Dynasty Warriors games and various spin-offs. Warriors titles are hack-and-slash games where players can use their favorite characters to mow through armies of enemies to complete objectives and progress through the loose story that ties it all together. In this case, Hyrule Castle is under attack once again, this time by a sorcerous named Cia. You begin to fight off her armies as Link, but other warriors join the battle with their own unique abilities as the story progresses. While other titles set in the Legend of Zelda universe focus on exploration or puzzle-solving, Hyrule Warriors is all about the combat. You'll want to master the diverse abilities of your warriors, build up their skills, and strategize to bring down increasingly more powerful bosses and mobs of enemies. The highlight of this, as with other Warriors games, is using super-powerful attacks to demolish fields full of enemies. If you've ever had a long, hard day at work, there's no better way to take out your frustration! I like Dynasty Warriors, and I like Legend of Zelda — will I like this?

You will! Hyrule Warriors is Dynasty Warriors gameplay with characters, items, abilities, story, and everything else Legend of Zelda! You'll get a chance to play as classic heros and heroines from the Zelda universe, as well as some lesser-known characters that didn't get enough time in the spotlight. My personal favorites are Midna with her shadowy powers and Tetra, the pirate princess who never got enough time in the spotlight. There are also several characters original to Hyrule Warriors that you've never had a chance to play as elsewhere. Original characters like Cia and Wizzro join the fray, as well as a young lady named Linkle who looks an awful lot like Link, but with powerful dual crossbows! What's coming back and what's new?

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition is, well, the definitive edition! It includes all the content and DLC from Hyrule Warriors on both the Wii U and 3DS, including all the characters, weapons, and stories. Yes, that means Legend Mode, Cia's Tale, Linkle's Tale, and the Saga of the Great Sea. It's all there! But will there be anything new? Sort of. New costumes will be available for both Link and Zelda based on their outfits from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That's it so far, though Nintendo has kept quiet on whether there might be more down the line. That means if you somehow still have your Wii U out and are playing Hyrule Warriors on it regularly, it might not be worth it to get the game on the Switch. But, come on. You're not still doing that, right? So should I slash up Hyrule on the Switch?