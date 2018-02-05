First, you finish Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Then you turn your sights to the expansions and you squeeze every last possible second of gaming out of that. You then lift your head from your Nintendo Switch as you start to surface from your Zelda-induced stupor. You are well aware of the fact that there are other games out there, and perhaps you should play one of those. However, you hunger for more Zelda. You know that no other franchise can scratch the itch that lives deep inside your gaming soul. That's when you begin to hear it. There are rumblings coming from far out on the horizon. There is a different Zelda title coming to the Switch in spring of 2018. It's Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition. You breathe a sigh of relief. You can take solace in the fact that there will indeed be more Zelda for your Switch.

Is it anything like Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

Hyrule Warriors was originally released in the summer of 2014 on the Wii U. It was developed by Omega Force, which means that it has far more shared DNA with Dynasty Warriors than it does with any previous Zelda title. Hyrule Warriors is most decidedly a hack-and-slash affair. Whereas other Zelda games are beautifully and lovingly crafted to give you a perfectly designed experience, Hyrule Warriors is madness. If you have very specific feelings about Link and what he should be up to, then maybe this title isn't the one for you. However, if you love everything Zelda and can get behind a crazy, action-packed, sword-swinging romp, then you are probably going to love Hyrule Warriors

Whilst controlling Link, you will utilize various weapons and moves which you will find familiar from the Zelda franchise. However, rather than combating just a few characters at a time, you will be pitted against vast multitudes of enemies. It's Link versus the world. As expected, once you manage to smash through a few armies, you will have to stand toe to toe against massive bosses. These sorts of games are all about feeling powerful and you will definitely feel like a hero as you take down army after army and boss after boss.

Hack-and-slash games can run the risk of feeling painfully repetitive. While you will be repeatedly tasked with taking down hundreds of foes, Hyrule Warriors manages to keep things interesting and engaging. There are nearly 30 unlockable characters from Link's long and storied past that will keep you pushing for the next goal. In addition, the game is absolutely overflowing with winks and nods to Zelda enthusiasts. If you have been looking for a game which services Zelda's massive fandom then maybe you should take a second look at Hyrule Warriors.

The Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch will feature every bit of expansion that was released for the original game plus some new outfits modeled from Breath of the Wild. Hyrule Warriors may be wildly different than Breath of the Wild, but it is still a lot of fun. If you're a Zelda purist, then you may want to give this one a pass. However, if you love crazy action games and you love Link, then you should consider putting Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition on your must-play list this spring.

