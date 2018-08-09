Last year, the tragically beautiful indie mobile game, Old Man's Journey, came bursting onto the App Store and quickly garnered praise from players and critics alike for its storytelling and amazing visual design.

Today, iam8bit and Broken Rules have announced that the limited edition Old Man's Journey Vinyl Soundtrack will be coming later this year!

The game won the 2017 Apple Design Award, and now you can order the cute, whimsical, and moving music that is featured in the game!