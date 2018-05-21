iCloud Photo Library and security: What you need to know!

Our photos can be as personal and private as our messages, financial information, and identities. iCloud Photo Library wants to make sure all our pictures and videos are backed up online and available on all our devices. To do that, it moves the bits that make up those pictures and videos from our iPhones, iPads, and Macs up to servers on the internet and then back down to our other iPhones, iPads, and Macs. That means both the transport and the storage needs to be secure so that our content is only ever available to us and us alone.

How does Apple keep my photos secure?

Apple uses end-to-end encryption to keep your photos safe as they move between your devices and iCloud. As Apple notes on its support site, your photos are transmitted under a "minimum of 128-bit AES encryption". This means that your photos are given the same treatment as your iPhone backups, iCloud Drive, and your other iCloud-stored content.

How does end-to-end encryption keep my photos safe?

On a very basic level, it means that when one of your images is being transmitted (uploaded or downloaded), that photo is protected while it's in transit. This means that if someone were to get ahold of the data for a photo that you were uploading from your iPhone to iCloud while it was being uploaded, they shouldn't be able to see the actual image.

What else does Apple do to keep my photos secure?

Apple employs AES and SHA, industry standards for securely encrypting and hashing data. The company goes further in its iOS security paper, which offers greater detail on how the company keeps your photos (and all of your data in iCloud) safe: