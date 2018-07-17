I think more-often-than-not deals are about saving on the essentials. After all, if we have to buy it, we might as well save some money on it. If you're going to buy new silverware or charging cables, you should get them at a discount. If you're going to start your smart home, you should go with a bundle that gets you what you need without breaking the bank. If you've got a baby on the way or one already gurgling in his crib, you're going to need every dime that can be spared. But days like Prime Day afford us a little extra wiggle room with deals. There are so many devices and tools and groceries on sale that it becomes the perfect time to do something you probably don't do as often as you should - splurge a little.

There are still some great Amazon devices on sale. Not just devices at good prices but devices we know are really worth the investment. The Echo Dot is still just $30, which is the same as its Black Friday pricing. You could even get two for $50, which is a bargain given the Dot costs $50 by itself on a non-giant-sales-day. You get a smart home hub, access to Alexa's voice control, and a Bluetooth speaker all in one tiny device. But that's a boring choice and a decision you've probably already made.

Instead, you should go with the Fire TV Cube. It's new, it's not nearly as tested as the Echo Dot, and it's a little more splurgy. But it's not too bad because right now the Cube is down to $89.99, which is the same price Amazon offered to Prime members willing to pre-order it back in June. You might not have been willing to take the risk when you didn't know what it was, but that's a mystery solved thanks to this thorough CordCutters review.

The Fire TV Cube takes the best of what the Echo Dot has to offer, combines it with the Fire TV, and gives you one device you can use to control your entire living room... with your voice. When you buy it for yourself, it comes connected to your Amazon account out of the box. After the initial setup, you'll be ready to stream from Amazon Prime Video in no time. You can control your cable and satellite boxes, your speakers, and all your favorite media. With Alexa's Smart Home Skills, you'll be able to access your video doorbell, lights, and other devices as well. It's not perfect, and some of those skills need to ironed out, but it's trying to do more in one device than any of the rest of Amazon's lineup.

You might not have jumped at the opportunity to get Fire TV Cube before, but you'll miss out on its best-ever savings by failing to take the leap right now. If you're going to buy one Amazon device on Prime Day, make it the Fire TV Cube.

See at Amazon