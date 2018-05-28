We've had a few great deals recently on phone and tablet stands, and honestly, if you don't already have one, it's time to buy one. Right now you can pick up Anker's silver portable multi-angle stand for just $7.99 at Amazon when you use coupon code ANKERSTS during checkout. If you want the black version , you'll need to use coupon code ANKERSTB .

The stand comes with built-in non-slip rubber pads so it will not only stay in place on your desk, but it also won't scratch up your device. You can rotate and adjust it to find just the right angle for yourself, and then lock it in place by releasing the push button on the side. It folds up nice and small so you can pack it in a bag, allowing you to use it just about anywhere. It is designed to hold devices ranging in size from 4 to 10 inches, meaning it can hold your phone, iPad, and even Nintendo Switch without any issues.

Seriously, these things are incredibly useful, and if you don't have one, or need another, it's time to make the purchase.

See at Amazon