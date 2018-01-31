If you have finished playing Lost Sphear, or you will soon, you're probably looking for the next Nintendo Switch game that you'll love.
Lost Sphear has a lot going for it. A compelling story, beautiful design, a strategic battle system, and of course, a JRPG charm that only a handful of games can offer. If you're looking for a game that can give you a similar experience, these three games are my top picks.
I Am Setsuna
The most similar game to Lost Sphear that you can get, I Am Setsuna, was Tokyo RPG Factory's first game and is also a retro-style JRPG that harkens back to the days of Chrono Trigger.
I played through all of I Am Setsuna pretty quickly and I instantly fell in love with the story, design, and mechanics that were in the game. The best way I can describe it is a smaller, shorter, and simpler Lost Sphear.
If you're looking for another JRPG that is inspired by the classic Super Nintendo days, I Am Setsuna won't disappoint.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Is your biggest complaint about Lost Sphear is that it's too short? Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is an epic JRPG adventure that you can easily sink over 80 hours playing.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is very much a more modern game. It's a huge open-world RPG that really gives you control over where you go and when. It's also a fair amount more complicated than Lost Sphear, as its battle system alone takes even longer to learn.
It is a sequel; however, its story is mostly self-contained and very satisfying. The graphics are phenomenal, and the Japanese-style animation is flawless, offering up some truly stunning visuals as you proceed through the game.
Disgaea 5 Complete
Disgaea 5 is probably the furthest in style and gameplay from Lost Sphear than either of the other two options, but it still has plenty to get excited about.
It's a tactical RPG, meaning strategic gameplay is a must to win every battle and positioning means everything. If you enjoyed the strategy elements in the battle system of Lost Sphear, Disgaea 5 will give you an even more robust system to play around with.
The story in Disgaea 5 isn't quite as compelling as Lost Sphear in my mind, but the game still offers some great visuals, and in true JRPG fashion also includes a good dose of chaotic fun to keep you smiling as you play.
Do you have a suggestion?
Have a great suggestion for Lost Sphear fans? Let everybody know in the comments below!