If you have finished playing Lost Sphear, or you will soon, you're probably looking for the next Nintendo Switch game that you'll love. Lost Sphear has a lot going for it. A compelling story, beautiful design, a strategic battle system, and of course, a JRPG charm that only a handful of games can offer. If you're looking for a game that can give you a similar experience, these three games are my top picks. I Am Setsuna

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Disgaea 5 Complete I Am Setsuna

The most similar game to Lost Sphear that you can get, I Am Setsuna, was Tokyo RPG Factory's first game and is also a retro-style JRPG that harkens back to the days of Chrono Trigger. I played through all of I Am Setsuna pretty quickly and I instantly fell in love with the story, design, and mechanics that were in the game. The best way I can describe it is a smaller, shorter, and simpler Lost Sphear. If you're looking for another JRPG that is inspired by the classic Super Nintendo days, I Am Setsuna won't disappoint. See at Nintendo Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Is your biggest complaint about Lost Sphear is that it's too short? Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is an epic JRPG adventure that you can easily sink over 80 hours playing. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is very much a more modern game. It's a huge open-world RPG that really gives you control over where you go and when. It's also a fair amount more complicated than Lost Sphear, as its battle system alone takes even longer to learn. It is a sequel; however, its story is mostly self-contained and very satisfying. The graphics are phenomenal, and the Japanese-style animation is flawless, offering up some truly stunning visuals as you proceed through the game. See at Amazon Disgaea 5 Complete