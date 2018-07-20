Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is out on the Nintendo Switch, and if you love its cute, puzzling goodness, then you might be a bit disappointed when the game is over far too soon. Even with all the neat collectibles Captain Toad and Toadette can hunt down, finishing the game can leave you hungry for more, similar adventures. Though nothing has quite replicated the diorama-style puzzles of Captain Toad, there are plenty of puzzle, strategy, and exploration games on the Switch that can sate your hunger for a similar adventure. Here are a few to try: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Super Mario Odyssey

Yoku's Island Express

Gorogoa

Pokemon Quest Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Mario + Rabbids is a must-play if you haven't picked it up on the Switch already. It's a tactical, strategy game that pits Mario and some unlikely allies against Ubisoft's crew of Rabbids across various areas in the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond. It's not a puzzle game like Captain Toad, but it sports similar visuals, a slower pace, and interesting environmental brain teasers. It also isn't terribly difficult, so don't worry if you haven't picked up a game like XCOM or this before. You can get it for $45 if you want a physical copy or pay the full $60 if you want it digital only. See at Amazon Super Mario Odyssey

Maybe you enjoyed Captain Toad for its puzzles, and maybe you just really want to see lots more of Captain Toad. That's fine, because Super Mario Odyssey has you all set. Odyssey is another must-play on the Nintendo Switch, and although it ups the difficulty from Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, its moon-ridden levels are reminiscent of the constant rewards found in Captain Toad. Plus, the Captain himself makes appearances in each world, happily chattering about his adventures and offering a Power Moon as thanks for finding him. Thanks, Captain Toad! Amazon currently has it in both physical and digital forms for $54. See at Amazon Yoku's Island Express

Ah, Yoku's Island Express: a game about delivering the mail! It sounds basic, but like any Nintendo game, there's always a whole lot more. You play as a dung beetle turned postmaster caught up in a strange adventure around an island's god in a Metroidvania-style game. Yoku's Island Express is charming and cute, and like Captain Toad, the main character can't jump. Instead, you control Yoku with his ball he carries with him, which can be manipulated using pinball paddles. This strange and enjoyable take on platforming is a further variation on mechanics Captain Toad utilized, albeit in 2D. You can get it on Amazon for $40. See at Amazon Gorogoa

Gorogoa may have been one of the most clever puzzle games from 2017. It was originally designed for mobile, so it's perfect for the Nintendo Switch's touchscreen. You'll be given up to four images in a 2x2 grid, which can be moved, placed atop one another, zoomed in and out of, and otherwise rearranged and explored to find pieces, ideas, and images that connect. Your goal is to help a young boy see a strange, draconic monster called the Gorogoa, up close. However, this wordless journey has far more to it than your average monster tale, and you'll get to exercise your puzzle observation skills in the process. It's also one of the cheapest games on this list, coming in at $15 for a digital copy on the Switch store. See at Nintendo Pokemon Quest