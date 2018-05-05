Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is a great game for new and old Nintendo Switch lovers, but you might beat it rather quickly. You might be wondering if there are other games similar to Donkey Kong that you can get the same thrill out of. There definitely are, and here's a list of all the games you should play if you loved Donkey Kong: Tropical Breeze! Kirby Star Allies

Kirby Star Allies is another great game very similar to Donkey Kong. You go throughout the game, finding friends to team up with and fighting off enemies. There are many obstacles throughout the game, and you can absorb enemies and gain their abilities to use in your battles. With a similar gameplay and cute characters, this is another game that's sure to win everyone's heart. See at Amazon Super Mario Odyessey

Super Mario Odyssey is a bit more of a puzzle game than the side-scroller Donkey Kong, but the premise is very similar to Donkey Kong. You play as Mario with your pal Cappy with you, as you go through to solve puzzles and get enough moons to save Princess Peach from Bowser and his gang. All of the levels are different, while some are new and some bring back old memories, and it's fun for everyone! See at Amazon Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle