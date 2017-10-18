Sick of getting poked in the fingertips by your woefully cracked screen? Trying to brave it until you can upgrade? If you sign up for Verizon's new Total Mobile Protection plan, they'll fix it for you on the cheap.

Living in a world populated by all-glass phones is a precarious business. Though screens are getting stronger, that doesn't mean that they're impervious to accidents. Thankfully, Verizon announced today that beginning tomorrow, you can enroll any Verizon phone you've purchased within the last 24 months in their Total Mobile Protection plan and get your broken screen fixed for only $29. Best of all, you can do it whichever way is easiest for you:

Cracked screen repair comes with two convenient options: either bring it to one of 296 certified repair stores or save yourself a trip and have a certified technician meet you at your home or office in 152 cities.

Total Mobile Protection doesn't stop at cheaper screen repair, though. It covers your phone in case of damage, loss or theft, and if any of those happen to you, you can get your replacement phone delivered next-day. In addition, you'll also get expert technical support when you need help with your phone as well as more claims (up to three per year) to help keep your phone in tip-top shape.

If you want to sign up for Verizon's new protection plan, you can do so on the Verizon website.

Thoughts? Questions?

If you're a Verizon customer, do you think you'll enroll in Total Mobile Protection? Share your opinions with us in the comments.