iMac Pro FAQ: Everything you need to know!

Apple has officially announced its first new professionally oriented desktop since 2013, the iMac Pro. Using the same basic design as the rest of the iMac lineup, the iMac Pro blows past its brethren with a massive boost in power, including Intel Xeon processors, AMD's upcoming Vega graphics chips, a 5K Retina display, and much more.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iMac Pro.

iMac Pro? Surely you mean 'Mac Pro,' right?

Nope. This is indeed a pro-focused iMac, combining the all-in-one design of the rest of the iMac lineup with powerful internal hardware to create something geared towards demanding professional customers.

This is actually the first step in Apple's plan to introduce new professional Macs. The company is planning on releasing a brand new Mac Pro at some point in the future, though it hasn't specified a timeframe for that release other than to say that it would not arrive this year.

Who is this for?

Apple is targeting this machine at high-end professional tasks, like 4K video editing, software development, and virtual reality development.

So what goes into this iMac that makes it worthy of the 'Pro' name?

Apple is loading this thing for bear with professional-grade components, from Intel Xeon Processors to AMD Vega graphics chips. You'll also be able to load your iMac Pro with more memory than an iMac's ever seen, as well as faster storage.

What sort of processing power will the iMac Pro have?

While it hasn't specified the exact models yet, Apple will offer 8-, 10-, and 18-core configurations for its Intel Xeon processors.

What about the graphics processors?

Apple has opted to use AMD's new Vega graphics architecture in the iMac Pro. By default, the iMac Pro will come with a Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics processor with 8GB of HBM2 memory. You can bump this to a Vega 64 chip with 16GB of memory if you need the extra power.

These graphics chips can deliver up to 11 teraflops of single-precision computing power or 22 teraflops of half-precision.

Talk to me about storage and memory

You'll get a 1TB solid state drive in the base configuration of the iMac Pro, with options for 2TB and 4TB. The drives will have a maximum throughput of 3GB/s.

As for the RAM, Apple will utilize DDR4 Error-correcting code (ECC) memory, in configurations of 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB and with a speed of 2666MHz.

Tell me about the ports

The iMac Pro comes with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which are of course compatible with USB-C. There are also four USB 3 type-A ports for legacy peripherals. There's also a 10Gb Ethernet port, an SDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What kind of display does the iMac Pro have?

The iMac Pro features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a resolution of 5120x2880. Its brightness goes up to 500 nits, and it supports P3 wide color.

What about external displays?

You can hook up to four displays to your iMac Pro, depending on the resolution of those displays. You can hook up four 4K UHD (3840x2160) displays, which will operate at 60Hz, as well as four Cinematic or True 4K (4096x2304) displays, also running at 60Hz. The iMac Pro also supports up to two external 5K displays running at 60Hz.

This output is supported via the Thunderbolt 3 ports.

What else can you tell me about the iMac Pro?

All of the power in this machine creates a lot of heat, so Apple has created an all-new thermal architecture for the iMac Pro. It features dual blowers, extra venting, and a huge heatsink array.

Are there color options?

Right now, Apple is only showing the iMac Pro in space gray, with a matching keyboard and mouse. Other colors may show themselves as we get closer to launch.

Alright, so how much will all of this cost me?

We don't have prices on most of the configurations just yet, but Apple says that the base configuration, an 8-core processor with 32GB of RAM, 1TB or storage, and an 8GB graphics processor will come in at $4,999.

So do I turn my bank account over to Apple now or…

While Apple showed off the iMac Pro for the first time during the WWDC 2017 keynote, the machines won't actually start shipping until December 2017.

