It's iMac, only better. Three years ago Apple introduced the 5K iMac with Retina display. Two years ago Apple introduced the smaller 4K iMac with Retina display and gave both DCI-P3 wide color. Now Apple is taking those displays, and the iMac in general, to the next level. In some ways, it's analogous to how macOS High Sierra refines the Sierra experience. These are all iMacs, all mature products, and the overall experience of using them is exactly what you'd expect. Only better. The displays are the same size, density, and depth, but even brighter and more colorful. The graphics card is faster. Intel finally got its Kaby Lake act together, so iMac is now on the 7th-generation Core-series processor. Memory can go higher. Storage is going faster. Ports now include USB-C / Thunderbolt 3. And even the Magic Keyboard can have a little more magic if you like — an extended numeric keypad. All of it still bound in the same razor-thin aluminum and glass enclosure, starting at $1099 for 1080p, and $1299 for Retina 4K. See at Apple About this review Imagine you get called to Lamborghini, told there's a new edition of your beloved hypercar coming out, and that you have 12 hours to drive it and write it up. Now imagine that but with new iMacs. Circumstances don't let you test the machine over time, but do force you to use every ounce of experience and insight you've earned over the last decade, testing and writing about and Apple products day in, day out, to push it as fast and as hard as you can and see what you learn. Since Apple not only announced the new iMacs but announced that they were immediately available for sale, it's my job to do whatever I can to give you the best buying advice I can as fast as I can. Here it is.

For people who want: The best damn display in the business.

Ridiculously fast storage options.

USB-C / Thunderbolt 3 ports

All-in-one design. Not for people who want: Nvidia graphics.

Touch screen.

Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Modular, tower-style enclosure. In brief In an age where the vast majority of people buy laptops, desktop computers have to make stronger and even more compelling reasons to remain relevant. For iMac, that begins and largely ends with the display. Sure, you can get graphics and memory configurations beyond anything currently available on MacBook Pro, but it's that big, beautiful, Apple-branded display that still has many of us at "Hello". And this year it's brighter and more colorful than ever. Kaby Lake offers fine improvements, even in the age where power efficiency has eclipsed performance, and the Radeon graphics cards are so new I think Apple might have said more about them than AMD at this point. Add to that the flexibility of USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, and the ability to run macOS, Unix/Linux, and Windows, and you once again have the absolute best all-in-one on the market. At least, until iMac Pro ships. 😎

That display though It often seems like iMac begins and ends with that display. At 21.5 inches for the 1080p and 4K and 27 inches for the 5K, it's easy to see why: It's so big, so lush, and so engrossing that everything else disappears. It's almost surreal. When I first saw Retina on iMac, I thought it almost looked better than real life. Then, when I saw DCI-P3 Retina, I was fairly sure it looked better. Now that it's 43% brighter — 500 nits if you're keeping score — and implements 10-bit dithering for a billion colors, I'm convinced. It doesn't just look true to life. It looks truer to life. DCI-P3 really helped out with the reds and greens. But in some ways it was a mixed blessing: If your image was bad, you could really see it was bad. Now, 10-bit dithering makes sure all those reds, greens, and every color around and in between transitions smoothly and with no unsightly banding or stepping. The way it works is that 10-bit color information is sent to the TCON (Apple's custom timing controller), which then dithers it specially and temporally for display on the 8-bit panel. So, even if your image is bad, it looks as good as it possibly can. There's still no multitouch on the screen, of course. Microsoft might have made a similar-looking Surface Studio that folds down into a giant touch canvas, but Apple is sticking to its story that Macs are ergonomically ill-suited for touch, and macOS is optimized for a mouse and pointer, not a finger. Since I grew up using mouse-and-pointer computers, I never find myself reaching to touch my iMac display. Kids who grew up using iPads might, though. Considering Apple already has an extremely popular touch-first computing platform with iOS and iPad Pro, it makes little sense to expend the engineering resources to retrofit touch displays onto the Mac. Especially given how good the force touch trackpads are. Still, I wonder if enabling just touch navigation on Mac displays would be a convenient way forward. Especially for iMacs used in public settings and as kiosks. Swipe, pinch, poke would likely cover 80% or more of common touch use cases, and without the pain Microsoft experienced through Windows 8. Then, if Apple wanted to do a full touch 27-inch device, I'm sure many graphic artists and illustrators wouldn't mind an even larger iPad Pro. As it is, for everything from photo and video editing to podcasting to basic daily productivity, iMac works exactly how I expect a traditional computer to work.