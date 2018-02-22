If you work a lot on your Mac or MacBook, you'll know how easy it is to get disorganized and have all of your documents all over the place. While keeping things neat and in order is easier said than done, there are programs available out there that help prevent migraines while they store all your information in easy-to-find ways!

DEVONthink Pro: The Elite Document Manager presents a super simple solution to keeping your documents in sync. Using the program, you can easily edit and view documents inline, read webpages just like they were local documents, and find your information in a comprehensive, straight-forward way. Normally for a program like this, you'd pay almost $80, but with iMore Digital Offers, you get a savings of up to 50% off! That means you're only paying $39.95 to: Keep your important data organized by using filing systems driven by artificial intelligence

View all of your data in one place, use innovative tags to quickly organize documents, & write in the enhanced rich text editor

Store your documents in the self-contained database

Sync your data directly on the local network or on any USB stick or SD card w/ AES 256-bit encryption

Add RSS feeds to multiple databases to automatically import new articles or download & archive full websites Pretty awesome, hey?

