Hey Siri, get this party started by playing the best songs on HomePod
A successful party isn't possible without some great music playing in the background. This is where Apple HomePod comes in. The smart speaker offers lots of great tools that are sure to impress your guests.
AirPods Pro are the 'best wireless earbuds on the market'
YouTuber Quinn Nelson has taken to his channel to give an audiophile's take on AirPods Pro. And while they still have their problems, they're the "best wireless earbuds on the market."
Adobe Creative Cloud now comes with thousands of iPhone and iPad fonts
Adobe said earlier this year that it would be bringing custom fonts to iPhone and iPad, and now it's done just that. 1,300 fonts are available for free while Creative Cloud subscribers will get a massive 17,000.
These HomeKit accessories will start the holiday season off right
Bring your holiday lights into this century with the help of Siri and HomeKit! If you decorate your home for the holidays, you can make things a little more futuristic and a lot more interesting by adding some HomeKit enabled devices to the mix.