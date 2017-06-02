The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!

Kaby Lake MacBooks, 10.5-inch iPads, Siri Speakers, iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, macOS 10.13, and everything Georgia, Lory, Mikah, and Rene want to see at WWDC 2017!

Our sensational sponsors

  • MintSIM: Go to MintSIM.com and use promo code IMFREESHIP for FREE first class shipping on any Mint Sim purchase.
  • Thrifter: Go to Thrifter.com for the best deals, charmingly curated, every day.

Interesting in sponsoring the iMore show? Get in touch!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show notes

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

WWDC 2017

WWDC 2017