The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!

iMore show is back! This week, Rene Ritchie and Mikah Sargent recap Rene's visit to Apple Park and take a detailed look at all that makes the new iPhones, well, new! Along the way, they explore ARKit, answer YOUR questions, and discuss the privacy protections built into Face ID.

Listen now

Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

Subscribe in RSS: Audio

Download directly: Audio

Show notes

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: