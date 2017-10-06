The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!

The Super Friends of tech have gathered at the Hall of Gadgets to squee with excitement about all the new Emoji coming in iOS 11.1. Rene, Georgia, Lory, Mikah, and Serenity give us the lowdown on Apple Watch Series 3, including battery life, LTE performance, the red dot controversy, and more.

Finally, the team wraps up the show by giving their personal choices between iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

