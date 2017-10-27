The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!

In this year's Halloween special, Gandalf (aka Mikah), Gilligan (aka Lory), and a Pokémon Trainer (aka Rene) embark on a 54 minute tour aboard the S.S. iMore to talk about their experiences pre-ordering iPhone X.

They also discuss privacy, FUD, 'gates, and the most terrifying aspect of iPhone ownership: accidental damage!

Listen now

Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

Subscribe in RSS: Audio

Download directly: Audio

Show notes

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: