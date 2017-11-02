The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!

On iPhone X eve, Rene Ritchie sits down by the virtual fireplace to provide a dramatic reading of his iPhone X review. He dives deep into the technology found in this new device. More importantly, though, Rene shares insight about how iPhone X feels to use every day—focusing on the feel and interaction it provides.

While there are a few nitpicks to address, found out why he thinks iPhone X is the best damn product Apple has ever made!

