The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!

iPhone X launch weekend has come and gone—Rene, Lory, and Mikah are here to bring us their impressions of the new shiny. They talk about all the major aspects of the phone, including: the "horns", OLED display, new gestures to accommodate the lack of a home button, FaceID performance, and battery life.

Additionally, the team is joined by Dan DeSilva from our sister site, thrifter.com, to talk about about some great deals on gadgets and other items before Black Friday hits.

Be sure to listen carefully for The Four Pillars of Humanity… at least according to Rene!

Listen now

Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

Subscribe in RSS: Audio

Download directly: Audio

Show notes

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: