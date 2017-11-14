Most people go on a honeymoon immediately after their wedding — but not Serenity Caldwell! Instead, she traveled to Philadelphia to compete in a roller derby championship. Along with her skates, Serenity had an iPhone X so she could test its photo and video capabilities in a fast-moving situation. She shares her experience in the photo pit, Lory talks about using her new iPhone X on a weekend trip to Disneyland, and Georgia shares her first iPhone X impressions as well.
The gang's all here in this episode. Rene, Georgia, Mikah, Serenity, and Lory also talk about Animoji Karaoke and answer a ton of listener questions. Finally, they must choose between a donut, Xbox One X, or an iPhone X.
iPhone X, meet roller derby: Shooting sports photography with Apple's newest smartphone
(https://youtu.be/_DedULjMMkY)
