To kick things off, Dan DeSilva of Thrifter drops by to tell us about their upcoming Black Friday live blog of amazing deals! Next on the agenda, Mikah, Lory and, Serenity dive into their hot takes on Apple's delay of the HomePod and the opportunities it creates for Amazon and Sonos.
Lory talks about Skyrim on Nintendo Switch and her favorite Switch accessory — socks!
Finally, the gang share their favorite new apps for iPhone and iPad. Don't miss this jam-packed episode!
Listen now
Show notes
Hosts
