This week, Lory Gil and Mikah Sargent sing and talk about the latest news in the Apple universe, including the 'root' security bug in macOS High Sierra and the upcoming Hour of Code. They also get you ready for the holiday content in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and discuss the brand new photo editor for Mac: Pixelmator Pro. Don't miss it!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show notes

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: