In this episode, Lory Gil, Mikah Sargent, and Serenity Caldwell check out some great HomeKit gift ideas and discuss Apple's recent software bugs. They also talk about how to use Apple Pay Cash in iOS 11.2, lots of brand new apps, and answer YOUR questions!
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp villager list (so far) and the materials they give
