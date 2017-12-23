Mikah Sargent and Lory Gil are joined by Russell Holly of VRHeads to talk about the new AR features in Pokémon Go, lots of other cool AR apps, Apple throttling phones with worn down batteries, Apple TV is now available for purchase on Amazon, and more!
Apple deliberately slows old iPhones! A story of good reasons and dumb, dumb messaging
The Apple TV is now officially available for purchase on Amazon
