Serenity Caldwell, Lory Gil, and Mikah Sargent talk about some of the most interesting gadgets announced at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, NV, including new HomeKit enabled tech, Philips' "Friends of Hue" initiative, and smart appliances from companies like Kohler.

They also discuss how Qi has become the de facto wireless charging standard, Apple's patches for the Spectre vulnerability, and the 11th anniversary of iPhone. Check it out!

