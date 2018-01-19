Lory Gil and Mikah Sargent are joined by Russell Holly to talk about Labo – Nintendo's new cardboard toys and project accessories for the Switch. They also discuss the iMessage 'text bomb', an iOS update that will let users disable #iPhoneSlow throttling, and changes to App Store web listings.

Additionally, the gang shares some of their favorite new Apps. Join us!

  • Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.

