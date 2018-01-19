Lory Gil and Mikah Sargent are joined by Russell Holly to talk about Labo – Nintendo's new cardboard toys and project accessories for the Switch. They also discuss the iMessage 'text bomb', an iOS update that will let users disable #iPhoneSlow throttling, and changes to App Store web listings.
Additionally, the gang shares some of their favorite new Apps. Join us!
An iMessage 'text bomb' is floating around that can freeze your iPhone
Tim Cook: Future update will let users disable #iPhoneSlow throttling (even if they shouldn't)
