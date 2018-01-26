Mikah Sargent, Lory Gil, and Rene Ritchie talk all about Apple's new HomePod, which is now available to pre-order in some countries. They also preview some of the new features coming in iOS 11.3, and discuss changes to MacOS Server. All that, plus Mikah shows off Farrago — Rogue Amoeba's new soundboard for Mac!

