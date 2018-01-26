Mikah Sargent, Lory Gil, and Rene Ritchie talk all about Apple's new HomePod, which is now available to pre-order in some countries. They also preview some of the new features coming in iOS 11.3, and discuss changes to MacOS Server. All that, plus Mikah shows off Farrago — Rogue Amoeba's new soundboard for Mac!
Show notes
Sponsors
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!