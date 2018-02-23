Lory Gil, Mikah Sargent, and Serenity Caldwell mourn the deprecation of the official Twitter client for Mac and offer some alternatives. They also talk about the visual and sonic marvels within Alto's Odyssey, a brand new game for iOS and Apple TV. Plus, rumors are circulating about a new version of AirPods that are said to offer a hands free Siri experience. Join us!

Listen now