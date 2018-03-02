Lory Gil and Serenity Caldwell discuss rumors surrounding a possible Apple event in March, including new iPads, iPhone SE 2, and AirPower wireless charging. Rene Ritchie also joins the fun to chat about iCloud in China and his time using the entry-level iMac Pro.

Additionally, Serenity and Lory look at upcoming ClassKit functionality, ski and snowboarding fitness tracking, their favorite things of the week, and a ton more!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show notes

Sponsors

  • Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: