Lory Gil and Serenity Caldwell discuss rumors surrounding a possible Apple event in March, including new iPads, iPhone SE 2, and AirPower wireless charging. Rene Ritchie also joins the fun to chat about iCloud in China and his time using the entry-level iMac Pro.

Additionally, Serenity and Lory look at upcoming ClassKit functionality, ski and snowboarding fitness tracking, their favorite things of the week, and a ton more!

