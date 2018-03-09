Serenity Caldwell, Lory Gil, and Mikah Sargent talk about Apple's activity challenge to celebrate International Women's Day. They also cover a variety of privacy topics regarding Facebook, Amazon, and Google Clips.
You'll get a taste of rumors about over-the-ear headphones coming from Apple, the gang's favorite new tech of the week, and more!
Show notes
- iMore show 597 video edition
- How to stop Facebook from accessing your Microphone
- Google's new camera is its most Apple-like product yet
- Like AirPods but cans: Apple reportedly working on over-the-ear headphone
- Apple's Supplier Responsibility Report
