Apple has announced WWDC 2018, with the big keynote taking place June 4th. And, unbeknownst to us at the time of recording, will also be hosting an event in Chicago on March 27th.

Serenity Caldwell, Lory Gil, and Mikah Sargent pontificate on what hardware and software treats might be coming this year, even if their timelines turn out to be a bit off. They also talk about the Fitbit Versa, Apple's acquisition of Texture, a new Battle Royale, and much more!

