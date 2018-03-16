Apple has announced WWDC 2018, with the big keynote taking place June 4th. And, unbeknownst to us at the time of recording, will also be hosting an event in Chicago on March 27th.
Serenity Caldwell, Lory Gil, and Mikah Sargent pontificate on what hardware and software treats might be coming this year, even if their timelines turn out to be a bit off. They also talk about the Fitbit Versa, Apple's acquisition of Texture, a new Battle Royale, and much more!
Show notes
- iMore show 598 video edition
- WWDC 2018 Preview: What to expect from Apple's biggest show of the year!
- Apple Event on March 27 in Chicago
- Fitbit Versa hands-on: Fitbit's finally getting serious about smartwatches
- Google now owns a very important part of the next Pokemon GO
- Apple aquires Texture
- Fortnite Battle Royale: Everything you need to know
Hosts
