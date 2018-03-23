Mikah Sargent, Serenity Caldwell, and Lory Gil are joined by special guests Russell Holly and Luke Filipowicz for a game-centric spectacular! Lory and Russell are live from San Francisco where GDC is taking place as they report on all the latest news in AR/VR. Plus, Luke Filipowicz gives us the skinny on two of the hottest games to arrive on mobile: PUBG and Fortnite.

We'd be remiss if we didn't address the latest Facebook scandal. Cambridge Analytica took the creepiness factor to entirely new heights. Zuck says he's sorry, but has Facebook ever earned our trust?

Listen now