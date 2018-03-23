Mikah Sargent, Serenity Caldwell, and Lory Gil are joined by special guests Russell Holly and Luke Filipowicz for a game-centric spectacular! Lory and Russell are live from San Francisco where GDC is taking place as they report on all the latest news in AR/VR. Plus, Luke Filipowicz gives us the skinny on two of the hottest games to arrive on mobile: PUBG and Fortnite.
We'd be remiss if we didn't address the latest Facebook scandal. Cambridge Analytica took the creepiness factor to entirely new heights. Zuck says he's sorry, but has Facebook ever earned our trust?
Listen now
Show notes
- iMore show 599 video edition
- We're at GDC 2018!
- Fortnite: Everything you need to know!
- How to download and sign up for PUBG Mobile
- Delete your Facebook
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addresses Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook never earned your trust and now we're all paying the price
- @RussellHolly on Twitter
- @LukeFilipowicz on Twitter
Sponsors
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!