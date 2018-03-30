The band is back together for our 600th episode! Rene Ritchie and the elusive, enigmatic Georgia Dow join Mikah Sargent, Serenity Caldwell, and Lory Gil to reflect on their iMore origins.

They dive deep into Apple's recent education event, which focused heavily on curriculum and device management along with introducing the 6th generation iPad. Finally, the crew discuss Apple's privacy policies. Come party with us!

