The band is back together for our 600th episode! Rene Ritchie and the elusive, enigmatic Georgia Dow join Mikah Sargent, Serenity Caldwell, and Lory Gil to reflect on their iMore origins.
They dive deep into Apple's recent education event, which focused heavily on curriculum and device management along with introducing the 6th generation iPad. Finally, the crew discuss Apple's privacy policies. Come party with us!
Listen now
Show notes
- iMore show 600 video edition
- About iMore
- Apple's love note to education
- 9.7-inch iPad (6th generation) Unboxing and Hands-On Video
- Apple Education Event: The most important announcements
- Everyone Can Code: Everything you need to know!
- Big news about Apple, GDPR, and your privacy
