Mikah Sargent and Lory Gil hold down the fort and chat all about the week's news for Apple users. Final Cut Pro X is being updated to 10.4.1, adding support for a new lossless codec, ProRes RAW, and built-in closed captioning support.

Additionally, Facebook is starting to make good on its promise of easier control over your data by allowing deletion of multiple third-party app permissions at once. Apple has hired Google's former chief of search and AI. To wrap things up, Lory and Mikah share two of their favorite apps. Join us!

Listen now