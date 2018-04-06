Mikah Sargent and Lory Gil hold down the fort and chat all about the week's news for Apple users. Final Cut Pro X is being updated to 10.4.1, adding support for a new lossless codec, ProRes RAW, and built-in closed captioning support.
Additionally, Facebook is starting to make good on its promise of easier control over your data by allowing deletion of multiple third-party app permissions at once. Apple has hired Google's former chief of search and AI. To wrap things up, Lory and Mikah share two of their favorite apps. Join us!
Listen now
Show notes
- iMore show 600 video edition
- Final Cut Pro X 10.4.1 gets ProRes RAW and closed captioning
- Facebook now lets you delete multiple third-party apps at once
- Facebook: Everything you need to know!
- Apple hires Google's chief of search and artificial intelligence
- Welltory - self control health
- WeTransfer
Sponsors
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!