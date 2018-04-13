The U.S.S. iMore has a stowaway this week — Captain Rene Ritchie! He joins Serenity Caldwell, Lory Gil, and Mikah Sargent to talk about iPhone 8 PRODUCT(RED), and the 64-bit Mac app transition.
They also chat about Mark Zuckerberg's testimony in Washington, and the not-so-little white lies from multiple Android OEMs about security patches. All that, plus Serenity shows off her fancy, and very British, Kaweco pen sleeve GRIP for Apple Pencil. All aboard!
Show notes
- iMore show 602 video edition
- iPhone 8 PRODUCT(RED) video hands-on!
- Kaweco pen sleeve GRIP for Apple Pencil
- The 64-bit Mac app transition: What you need to know
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Senate
- Numerous Android OEMs discovered to be lying about security patches
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
