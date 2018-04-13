The U.S.S. iMore has a stowaway this week — Captain Rene Ritchie! He joins Serenity Caldwell, Lory Gil, and Mikah Sargent to talk about iPhone 8 PRODUCT(RED), and the 64-bit Mac app transition.

They also chat about Mark Zuckerberg's testimony in Washington, and the not-so-little white lies from multiple Android OEMs about security patches. All that, plus Serenity shows off her fancy, and very British, Kaweco pen sleeve GRIP for Apple Pencil. All aboard!

