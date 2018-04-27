Serenity Caldwell, Lory Gil, and Mikah Sargent begin this week's show by chatting about video editing on iPad. Serenity says it feels so good to work in a more tactile way with footage, but the tools can be buggy and aren't as advanced as they could be. The crew also discuss a jailbreak for Nintendo Switch, as well as Nintendo's new Labo project kits.

In addition, SmugMug has purchased Flickr from Yahoo. Longtime users hope this will breathe life into the photo sharing platform. Lory has been checking out Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, a role-playing game set in the magical world of our favorite school-age wizards. The game relies on a free-to-play model with in-app purchases. The jury is still out on how much enjoyment you can get from it before raiding your account at Gringotts. All that, and a lot more. Join us!

Listen now