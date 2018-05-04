Mikah Sargent and Lory Gil deliver the skinny on the brand new Oculus Go, a standalone VR device. For maximum iPhoneography, they also talk about Olloclip's Lens Kit for iPhone X.
In other news, T-Moblie and Sprint are now BFFs, thanks to a $26.5 billion dollar merger. What's the deal with "Marzipan", Apple's secret software project, plus the latest MacBook Air rumors. Finally, WhatsApp's founder peaces out after their acquisition by Facebook.
Show notes
- iMore show 605 video edition
- Oculus Go: Everything you need to know!
- olloclip Lens Kit for iPhone X
- T-Mobile and Sprint are merging for $26.5 billion: Here are the details
- Marzipan: What you need to know about the rumored new XKit
- Lory "kicking" a goose
- MacBook Air Update: Release date, price, specs, and features
- Halide: Everything you need to know!
- WhatsApp: Everything you need to know!
