Mikah Sargent and Lory Gil deliver the skinny on the brand new Oculus Go, a standalone VR device. For maximum iPhoneography, they also talk about Olloclip's Lens Kit for iPhone X.

In other news, T-Moblie and Sprint are now BFFs, thanks to a $26.5 billion dollar merger. What's the deal with "Marzipan", Apple's secret software project, plus the latest MacBook Air rumors. Finally, WhatsApp's founder peaces out after their acquisition by Facebook.

