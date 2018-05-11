Lory Gil and Mikah Sargent share their impressions of Oculus Go. Even though it doesn't quite compete with high end VR devices like HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift, it has proven to be addictively fun.

Lory also supplies a boots on the ground report from Google I/O 2018. One highlight at the conference was a demo of Google Duplex. In the technology preview, an AI places a telephone call to make appointments for the user — carrying on an interactive, natural sounding conversation with the person on the other end of the line. It's a little strange, and maybe a little scary, but amazing nonetheless!

