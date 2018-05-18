Lory Gil and Mikah Sargent talk about why iPhone probably won't go USB-C, and the possibility of an iPhone SE 2 with Face ID. They also discuss the revamped Google News and the replacement for YouTube Red: YouTube Premium. In addition, Twitter has announced API details that will make life very difficult for third party Twitter clients. But in more positive news, there's a new hope as the U.S. Senate votes to restore Net Neutrality.

Lastly, they chat about the internet's hottest new controversy: Laurel vs. Yanny, and a decades old "banned" video game coming to Nintendo Switch.

