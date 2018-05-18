Lory Gil and Mikah Sargent talk about why iPhone probably won't go USB-C, and the possibility of an iPhone SE 2 with Face ID. They also discuss the revamped Google News and the replacement for YouTube Red: YouTube Premium. In addition, Twitter has announced API details that will make life very difficult for third party Twitter clients. But in more positive news, there's a new hope as the U.S. Senate votes to restore Net Neutrality.
Lastly, they chat about the internet's hottest new controversy: Laurel vs. Yanny, and a decades old "banned" video game coming to Nintendo Switch.
Listen now
Show notes
- iMore show 607 video edition
- Why iPhone probably won't go USB-C
- iPhone SE getting Face ID?
- Google News for iPhone
- YouTube Premium
- Twitter API details
- U.S. Senate votes to restore Net Neutrality
- battleforthenet.com
- Laurel vs Yanny (WTF?)
- Night Trap actually IS coming to Nintendo Switch
Sponsors
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!