Lory Gil, Serenity Caldwell, and Mikah Sargent are joined by special guest Michael Fey of Agilebits to discuss 1Password 7 for Mac. He shares a lot of great information about this particular release, and how developers work to create excitement around new software.

The crew also chat about Podcast player apps, including the brand new Castro 3. From there, they dive into wish lists for WWDC announcements on June 4th. Finally, a quick chat about Apple's new privacy portal and GDPR compliance. Tune in!

Listen now